Margaret Jones Silvey, 88, of Coalfield, went to her Heavenly home Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 after a long illness.She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and was a patient, loving and caring Mother and Grandmother. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking and sewing.She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mattie Stringfield Jones; husband, Thomas (T.W.) Silvey; sister, Pauline Walton (Wilson); sister-in-law, Faye Jones; brother-in-law, J.D. Wilson; mother-in-law, Dorothy Williams Silvey; father-in-law, William Robert (W.R.) Silvey; brothers and sisters-in-law, Irma Lee and Felbert Turpin, Roberta and Leo Bates, Alma S. Kite and Wesley Silvey.Margaret is survived by her children, Becky Nabors and husband John of Wartburg, Mike Silvey and wife Debora of Coalfield, Shelia Beasley and husband Scot of Lancing, Pamela Brooks of Kingston and Nancy Adkisson and husband Michael, of Coalfield; 11 grandchildren, Keala, Kathryn, Anthony, Kristina, Matthew, Douglas, Noah, Justin, Jessica, Jinna and Wesley; special children, Sarah Wing and William Wing; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Roxie Seiber; brothers, Ed, Bobby and Johnny Jones; special friend, Sue Adkisson; and a host of nieces, nephews and loving family members and friends.The family received friends Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Billy Edmonds officiating. Interment was in Western Cemetery in Coalfield officiated by Mr. William Wing.To leave a note for Margaret's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019

