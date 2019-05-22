Margie Morgan, 84, of Deer Lodge, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Morgan; one grandson; and parents, Dave and Della Brown.

She is survived by her children, Larry and wife Mary Morgan, Gary and wife Peggy Morgan, Donald and wife Johnetta Morgan and Brenda and husband Gerald Kittrell; 10 grandchildren; one step-grandson; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Doug Morgan officiating. Interment will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Greenwood Church Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

