Marie Landrum Guay, 81, of Wartburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Sherman and Leaney Griffith Landrum; and 10 siblings.
She is survived by her children, Teresa (Billy) Brown and Rhonda (Glen) Schultz; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Marie's final wishes were cremation.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2019