Marie Guay

Obituary

Marie Landrum Guay, 81, of Wartburg, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Sherman and Leaney Griffith Landrum; and 10 siblings.
She is survived by her children, Teresa (Billy) Brown and Rhonda (Glen) Schultz; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Marie's final wishes were cremation.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2019
