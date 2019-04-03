Marjorie Faye Sweat, 78, of Joyner, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy John and Alice Beatrice (Taylor) Hyden.
She is survived by her husband, P. Houston Sweat; sons, Mark Sweat (Karen) and Tim Sweat (Deborah); five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 a.m.-noon. The funeral service followed at noon with Rev. Joey Aytes officiating. Interment followed in Anderson Memorial Gardens on Oliver Springs Hwy. (Hwy. 61) in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. To donate online go to: .
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2019