Mark Collins

Mark Alan Collins, 44, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, JB Collins; grandparents, Cleatus and Mae Collins, Dewey and Thelma Briggs.

He is survived by his mother, Janie Collins.

The family received friends Monday, June 29, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. A Memorial Service followed at 7 p.m.



