Martha B. Collins, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Collins; and parents, Fred and Nannie Kidd.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Collins; daughter, Edwina and husband Tim Nelson; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church in Lancing from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. Josh Baldwin and Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Interment followed in Lane Cemetery in Lancing.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2019