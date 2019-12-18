Marty Lee Swint, 53, of Lancing, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Emma Swint.
He is survived by his wife, CeciliaÊSwint; daughters, Brittany, Chelsea and Brook Swint; ex-wife, Martha Swint; and four grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. David Dial officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, 2019