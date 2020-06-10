Marvin Ray Gunter, 44, of Deer Lodge, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Gunter and Charlie and Brattie Hall McCann.

He is survived by his parents, Donald and Martha McCann Gunter; and grandmother.

The family will announce a graveside service in Adams Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is in charge of arrangements.



