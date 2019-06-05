Mary Armes

Mary Martha Armes, 80, of Lancing, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Newberry.
She is survived by her children, Randy Darrell Armes, Harold Dean Armes, Kelvin Thomas Armes, Edgar Riley Armes, Vanessa Armes Daugherty and Tammy Francis Nation; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10-11 a.m. The funeral followed at 11 a.m. Interment followed in Clear Creek Cemetery in Lancing.
Published in Morgan County News from June 5 to June 11, 2019
