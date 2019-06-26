Mary Jo Brewer passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aud Tidwell and Rose Francis Tidwell; husband, Glen Brewer; and son, Steve Allen Brewer.
She is survived by her sons, Ronnie (Rita), Donnie (Jackie), Doug (Donna) and Brad; six grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from June 26 to July 2, 2019