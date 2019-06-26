Mary Brewer

Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN
37887
(423)-346-6677
Mary Jo Brewer passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aud Tidwell and Rose Francis Tidwell; husband, Glen Brewer; and son, Steve Allen Brewer.
She is survived by her sons, Ronnie (Rita), Donnie (Jackie), Doug (Donna) and Brad; six grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from June 26 to July 2, 2019
