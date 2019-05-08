Mary Helen Zumstein Bullen, of Wartburg, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cora Zumstein; father, Clarence Zumstein, LeeRoy Ooten and Tony Armes; son, Jon (BJ) Robinson; and daughter, Lorinda (Lori) Bradshaw.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Bullen; daughter, Amanda Bullen-Hunter of Wartburg; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wartburg Community Church of the Nazarene. Memorial Services will follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Billy Jones officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from May 8 to May 14, 2019