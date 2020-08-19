Mary Davis

Mary Lillian Davis (Tommy) passed Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.

She is survived by her son, Wesley Allen Thomas and wife Sharon; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. in Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude's in memory of Mary Lillian Davis.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



