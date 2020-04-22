Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jackson. View Sign Service Information Jackson Funeral Services 7071 Knoxville Hwy. Oliver Springs , TN 37840 (865)-435-3800 Send Flowers Obituary



She was the eighth child of 10 children born to the late Harrison Landon Norrod and Lillie Mae Miller Norrod.

Evelyn was a wonderful wife to Louie and best friend to her three girls.ÊShe was a homemaker and great cook, known for her chicken n dumplings, gravy and biscuits, and peach cobbler.

Evelyn was a member of Farragut Presbyterian Church.ÊShe enjoyed tennis and had a green thumb for gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Louie Hamilton Jackson; precious 16-year-old daughter, Kimberly Gaye Jackson; brothers, Claude, Paul, Silas and Herman Norrod; and sisters, Carrie Jewel Stepp and Ethel Parlene McGaha.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Donna F. Jackson (Lonnie Hayes), Angelia D. Williams; favorite and only grandson, Landon Jackson Williams;Êbrother, Clayton Norrod; sisters, Alice Ernestine Rogers and Berta (Bunny) Burleson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank special niece, Tiffany Cross for all her loving care.

There will be a private graveside service in Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105

Jackson Funeral Services, Oliver Springs is handling all arrangements. To leave a note for Evelyn's family or to share a memory, sign the online guestbook at



Mary Evelyn Jackson, 84, passed away April 17, 2020.She was the eighth child of 10 children born to the late Harrison Landon Norrod and Lillie Mae Miller Norrod.Evelyn was a wonderful wife to Louie and best friend to her three girls.ÊShe was a homemaker and great cook, known for her chicken n dumplings, gravy and biscuits, and peach cobbler.Evelyn was a member of Farragut Presbyterian Church.ÊShe enjoyed tennis and had a green thumb for gardening.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Louie Hamilton Jackson; precious 16-year-old daughter, Kimberly Gaye Jackson; brothers, Claude, Paul, Silas and Herman Norrod; and sisters, Carrie Jewel Stepp and Ethel Parlene McGaha.Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Donna F. Jackson (Lonnie Hayes), Angelia D. Williams; favorite and only grandson, Landon Jackson Williams;Êbrother, Clayton Norrod; sisters, Alice Ernestine Rogers and Berta (Bunny) Burleson; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank special niece, Tiffany Cross for all her loving care.There will be a private graveside service in Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105Jackson Funeral Services, Oliver Springs is handling all arrangements. To leave a note for Evelyn's family or to share a memory, sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close