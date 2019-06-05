Mary Alice Jones, 74, of Mossy Grove, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Denton and Hazel Crouch.
She is survived by her husband, Everett 'Junior' Jones; children, Teresa (Efren) Morales, Joyce (Howard) Lloyd, Melinda (Larry) Moore and Aaron (Jennifer) Jones; five grandchildren; and one great grandson.
The family received friends Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Mossy Grove Baptist Church. The funeral followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Interment followed in the Jones Family Cemetery in Mossy Grove.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from June 5 to June 11, 2019