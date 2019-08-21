Mary E. Maden, 73, of the Gobey community, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.

She worked at Red Kap in Wartburg for many years. Mary was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Martha Collins; five brothers, Lloyd, Bill, Ronnie, James and Chester Collins; and one sister, Faye Collins Lloyd.

She is survived by her husband, R.B. Maden; two sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Carolyn Maden and David and Margie Maden; three grandchildren, Matthew, Michael and Brittany Maden; two brothers, Paul and Bobby Collins; three sisters, Gwen Vespie, Emily Shannon and Tena Collins; along with several other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from noon-2 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Tim Hamby officiating. Interment and graveside services will follow in Elizabeth Cemetery.

