Mary Emily Sharp, 91, of Mossy Grove, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dea O. Sharp; one grandson; and father and step-mother, Starl and Martha Marlow.
She is survived by children, Dea Junior Sharp, David Sharp (Kathy), Estill Sharp, Timmy Sharp, Stevie Sharp (Tammy), Clyde Sharp (Barbara), Clara Belle Golden (Donald Ray), Rosa Lee Wilson, Bonnie Carroll (Edd), Mary Cox (Robert) and Ruby Hedden (Mark); and more than 100 grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton from noon- 2 p.m. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Virgil Gibson officiating. Graveside services followed the funeral service in Circle Cemetery in Briceville.
Published in Morgan County News from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2019