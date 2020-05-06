Marylee Thompson, 78, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry James McAvoy and Janette Henry McAvoy McClave; and husband, Bob Thompson.
She is survived by her children, Robin Evans of Harker Heights, Tx. and Kelly (Dave) Homan of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family is honoring Marylee's request for cremation. A Memorial Service for friends will be held at a later date.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from May 6 to May 12, 2020