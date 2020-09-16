Master Cooper

Master Gabriel David Allen Lee Cooper, infant, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

He is preceded in death by his grandparent, Carvin Kennedy.

He is survived by his mother and father, Anna and Joseph Cooper; sister, Nevaeh Cooper; grandparents, Linda Floyd and Lisa Cooper; and great-grandparent, Nancy Kennedy.

The family held a graveside service on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the New Petros Cemetery with Bro. Jonathan Lloyd officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



