Some of things she loved most were the Lord, family, and friends. She will always be remembered for the mother, granny, sister and friend she was.

She was an avid walker, sometimes walking miles a day. She loved blackberry picking, playing Scrabble and making home cooked meals. She was known by all of her neighbors for her beautiful knock out roses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Etta Hamby; brothers, Sam, Rex, Ray, Ben and Guy; and sisters, Ella, Nada and Lena.

She leaves behind two daughters, Barbara (George) Hurt and Debbie Blachford; son-in-law, Darren Blachford, whom she grew very close to; two grandchildren who she loved dearly, Zack Ballinger and Kyla Hook; two great-grandchildren who she adored, Jaycen Jablonski and Khloe Jablonski. She is also survived by her sisters, Cassie, Tempia, Ometa and Lorene (Otho) Bullens; and several nieces and nephews.

Maude was born on June 1, 1929 in Lancing. She grew up on Greasy Creek. She moved to Michigan in her young years and retired back to the place she loved, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Bro. James Griffith and Bro. Buster Armes officiating. Internment will immediately follow in Hamby Cemetery in Lancing on Greasy Creek.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Maude Frost.



