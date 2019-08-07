Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Piney Baptist Church 345 Piney Church Rd Oakdale , TN View Map Funeral 3:00 PM Piney Baptist Church 345 Piney Church Rd Oakdale , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was preceded in death by her parents, Farrel and Tressie Honeycutt; brother, Wade Honeycutt and wife Polly; and niece, Vickie H. Tharpe.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth (Bud) Cochran; son, Steve (Teresa) Cochran of Harriman; brother, Wayne (Rena) Honeycutt of Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.; nephew, Rick (Deborah) Honeycutt of Ringold, Ga.; and niece, Cheryl (Phil) Alsbrooks of Ringold, Ga.

Maxine was raised in Oakdale. After high school she started working at Halls Five and Dime in Harriman where she met the love of her life, 'Bud'. He was a shy young man who followed Maxine around in the store, finally getting the nerve to ask her out on a date.

Sixty-eight years later they are still in love and he still followed her wherever she went. They lived a true love story as part of God's plan.

Maxine was a life-long member of Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale. She is an inspiration to her church family and all who knew her because of her work ethic in the church and her working career.

She worked 46 years at the Bell South Phone Company where she was known as the 'Frame Dame' for her agility and quickness climbing ladders and making phone connections.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale from 2-3 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney and Bro. David Tapp officiating. Interment will follow in Piney Church Cemetery in Oakdale.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to Piney Baptist Church, 345 Piney Church Rd., Oakdale, TN 37829.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Maxine Honeycutt Cochran.



