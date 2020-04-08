Mayagile (Mae) Newport, 82, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Heartland Kettering Assisted Living Complex in Dayton, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Belle Hawn; husband, John F. Newport (Buster); sons, Terry Deshaun and Jeffery Leonard Newport; and one granddaughter.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Melissa Stewart; and four great-granddaughters all of Dayton, Ohio.
A private graveside service was held Friday, April 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge with Rev. Wayne Matthews officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 14, 2020