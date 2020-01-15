Mayvone Cansadie Adkins 'Ma', 91, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Adkins; and parents, Tommy and Maggie Adams.
She is survived by her daughter, Gail (John) Hammond; son, Kenny (Deloras) Adkins; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Malcom Strong officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Adams Hill Cemetery in Deer Lodge.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2020