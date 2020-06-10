Merle Gunter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle Gunter, 91, of the Mossy Grove community, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
Merle was born in Jonesville, VA to John and Jesse Coffman. She married Elwood Gunter of Lancing and together they owned and operated Gunter's Grocery in the Petros community for many years.
Merle was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wartburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Gunter; parents, John and Jesse Coffman; and three brothers, Ben, Roscoe and Chester Coffman.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gail Bowling of Rockwood; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nita Gunter of Mossy Grove; two sisters, Dorothy Englelauf of Eatonton, Ga. and Brenda Ashburn of Staunton, Ill.; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will met Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Wartburg City Cemetery for graveside services with Bro. Roy Langley officiating.
For those who wish, a memorial donation may be made to the charity of your choice.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Gunter family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
211 Old Mill Road
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-2011
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved