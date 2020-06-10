Merle Gunter, 91, of the Mossy Grove community, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
Merle was born in Jonesville, VA to John and Jesse Coffman. She married Elwood Gunter of Lancing and together they owned and operated Gunter's Grocery in the Petros community for many years.
Merle was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wartburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Gunter; parents, John and Jesse Coffman; and three brothers, Ben, Roscoe and Chester Coffman.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gail Bowling of Rockwood; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nita Gunter of Mossy Grove; two sisters, Dorothy Englelauf of Eatonton, Ga. and Brenda Ashburn of Staunton, Ill.; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will met Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Wartburg City Cemetery for graveside services with Bro. Roy Langley officiating.
For those who wish, a memorial donation may be made to the charity of your choice.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Gunter family.
Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2020.