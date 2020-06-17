Mervin Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mervin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mervin E. Miller, 72, of Deer Lodge, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother; daughter; and one grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Jane Hershberger Miller; six daughters; five sons; seventy-one grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
All services will be held at the family home.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
211 Old Mill Road
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-2011
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved