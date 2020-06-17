Mervin Miller

Mervin E. Miller, 72, of Deer Lodge, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother; daughter; and one grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Jane Hershberger Miller; six daughters; five sons; seventy-one grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
All services will be held at the family home.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.