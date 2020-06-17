Mervin Miller

Mervin E. Miller, 72, of Deer Lodge, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Roane Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother; daughter; and one grandchild.

He is survived by his wife, Esther Jane Hershberger Miller; six daughters; five sons; seventy-one grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

All services will be held at the family home.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is in charge of arrangements.



