Michael Knight

Service Information
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN
37887
(423)-346-6677
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Dewayne Knight, 52, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Raymond and Nancy (Stringfield) Knight; several siblings; and special aunt and uncle who raised him.
He is survived by several siblings.
The family will hold a graveside service Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Piney Cemetery in Oakdale with Bro. Joey Aytes officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.