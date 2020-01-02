Michael Dewayne Knight, 52, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Raymond and Nancy (Stringfield) Knight; several siblings; and special aunt and uncle who raised him.
He is survived by several siblings.
The family will hold a graveside service Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Piney Cemetery in Oakdale with Bro. Joey Aytes officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2019