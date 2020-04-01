Michael (Micky) Dewayne Steelman, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vance Claude (Pete) and Anna Kathelean (Katie) Steelman; grandparents, Clara (Ooten) Lee, Floyd Coots, Edna (Williams) Steelman, and Marvin Steelman.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Freels) Steelman; son, Thomas Steelman; special foster child, William Slaven; and two grandchildren.
The family will schedule a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2020