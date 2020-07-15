Micky Steelman

Michael (Micky) Dewayne Steelman, 58, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vance Claude (Pete) and Anna Kathelean (Katie) Steelman; grandparents, Clara (Ooten) Lee, Floyd Coots, Edna (Williams) Steelman and Marvin Steelman.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Freels) Steelman; son, Thomas Steelman; special foster child, William Slaven; and two grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21, 2020.