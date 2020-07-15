Micky Steelman

Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael (Micky) Dewayne Steelman, 58, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vance Claude (Pete) and Anna Kathelean (Katie) Steelman; grandparents, Clara (Ooten) Lee, Floyd Coots, Edna (Williams) Steelman and Marvin Steelman.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Freels) Steelman; son, Thomas Steelman; special foster child, William Slaven; and two grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



