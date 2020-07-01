Mildred Evelyn Headden (Cooper), 85, was called home onÊJune 26, 2020.Mildred was born onÊMarch 22, 1935 to Theodore Roosevelt Cooper and Dora Belle Cooper (Stephens). She was the youngest of four siblings.She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Dora; one brother, Kenneth Cooper; one sister, Marjorie Walls; one sister-in-law, Reba Cooper; two brothers-in-law, Maurice Walls and Wade Butcher.She is survived by her husband, Lorenz G. Headden, Jr.; one sister, Anita Butcher; one son, Randall Headden; one daughter, Cynthia Miller; two grandchildren, Erik Miller and Shannon Miller; two great-grandchildren, Kirby Marrs and Rowen Marrs; one brother-in-law, George Headden; two sisters-in-law, Rachel Headden and Maude Townsend; nieces and nephews, Mike Walls, Mary Martha Brackett, Michelle Jones, Dwight Butcher, Darrell Cooper, Doug Cooper, Tracy Brown, Regina Headden, Melissa Coley, Tammy Cofer, Matthew Headden, Jaimee Headden, Kaylee Headden, Carlena Mayo and George Headden, Jr.Mildred was born in Harriman, TN, graduated from Oakdale High School where she lettered in basketball. She attended Boswell Baptist Church. Mildred and Lorenz were married at Oakdale Baptist Church in 1958 and moved to Georgia in 1964 where she raised her two children.The family will receive friends July 11, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m.Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mildred Evelyn Headden.