Mildred Virginia Collins McKinney, 80, of Harriman, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, B.C. Freeman; daughters, Linda Gail Thomason and Brenda Kay Thomason.
She is survived by her sons, Gary and wife Cynthia Thomason and Bill and Jeannie Freeman; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Pastor Greg Russell officiating. Graveside services were held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2020