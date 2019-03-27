Mona S. Bradley, of Oakdale, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 23, 2019.

Mona was preceded in death by her Dad, Bo (Bob) Shirks; mom, Rozella; sisters, Bonnie and Michelle; and brother, Donnie.

She is survived by her daughters, Gretchen Schubert Daenell, Rebecca Schubert Firoved and Jennifer Schubert Plemons; husband, Bob and his daughter, Jamie Hulker and his son, Dale; son-in-law's, Aaron Danell, Aaron Firoved and Jeremy Plemons; grandchildren, SPC Dalton Knights (Army) 173rd Airborne Brigade, Vicenza, Italy, Madeline Faith Plemons, Cadien Daenell, Evan Firoved, Audrey Frioved; Mona's dog, Boo; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mona was a retired kitchen/bathroom cabinet designer. She was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman. Mona was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and dog lover. She loved buying 'things' for her grandchildren, dog and grand dogs. She enjoyed being a member of the women's Bible study group in her church.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 8 p.m. with Bro. Don Long and Bro. Tim Shelton officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Childs Memorial Baptist Church, 402 Childs Rd. Harriman, TN 37748.

Psalms 116:15 - Precious in the sight of the Lord is the Death of his saints.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mona Bradley.

