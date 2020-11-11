1/
Nancy Kennedy
Nancy (Seiber) Kennedy, 87, of Petros, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Anna Mae (Bunch) Seiber, husband, Kyle Kennedy; daughter, Brenda Sue Phillips Hensley; sons, Kurlin Kennedy, Carvin Kennedy and Ray Kennedy; and one grandson.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Lonnie) Lowe Wanda (Bill) Armes, Norman (Ronald) Armes, Dean (Lonnie) Bunch and Lorene Kennedy; and foster daughter, Goldie Harrill: 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-3 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Petros Cemetery in Petros.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
