Nancy (Seiber) Kennedy, 87, of Petros, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Anna Mae (Bunch) Seiber, husband, Kyle Kennedy; daughter, Brenda Sue Phillips Hensley; sons, Kurlin Kennedy, Carvin Kennedy and Ray Kennedy; and one grandson.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Lonnie) Lowe Wanda (Bill) Armes, Norman (Ronald) Armes, Dean (Lonnie) Bunch and Lorene Kennedy; and foster daughter, Goldie Harrill: 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-3 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Petros Cemetery in Petros.



