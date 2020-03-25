Nancy Stewart, 53, of Lancing, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home.
Nancy was a 1984 graduate of Oakdale High School and was a member of Redemption Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lindsay Gilbert; mother, Sue Gilbert; step-father, Wendell Gann; and brother, Joe Gilbert.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Stewart; son, Justin Clark; daughter and son-in-law, Kayla and Jacob Taylor; granddaughter, Harper Taylor; brother, Michael Gilbert; sister, Lillian Stewart; along with several nieces, nephews and other family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends Monday, March 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Redemption Baptist Church.
Funeral services began at 8 p.m. with Pastor Rick Duncan and Bro. Bobby Stewart officiating. Graveside services were held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Annadell Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Stewart family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020