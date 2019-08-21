Nella 'Lou' Adkisson, of Petros, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Lily Adkisson; and son, Jerry 'Jug' Adkisson.
She is survived by her sons, Terry 'Saw' (Patti) Adkisson, Keith (Etta) Adkisson, Gregory 'Snake' (Janet) Adkisson and Brad (Veronica) Adkisson; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, Aug. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. A graveside service was held Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Old Petros Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2019