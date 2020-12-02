Nellie Hensley, 89, of Speedwell, formerly of Petros, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob R. Hensley; parents, Herbert and Johnnie Lowe; son, Steve B. Hensley; one grandson; and grandparents, Bleve and Mary Beene.

She is survived by her sons, Tim (Linda) Hensley, Randy (Veria) Hensley and Tad (Janet) Hensley; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and eight step-grandchildren.

The family received friends Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Petros First Baptist Church. Funeral services will began at 2 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Internment followed in Old Petros Cemetery, School House Road.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store