Nellie Hensley, 89, of Speedwell, formerly of Petros, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob R. Hensley; parents, Herbert and Johnnie Lowe; son, Steve B. Hensley; one grandson; and grandparents, Bleve and Mary Beene.
She is survived by her sons, Tim (Linda) Hensley, Randy (Veria) Hensley and Tad (Janet) Hensley; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and eight step-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Petros First Baptist Church. Funeral services will began at 2 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Internment followed in Old Petros Cemetery, School House Road.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2020.