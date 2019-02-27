Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Norma Meredith Ward was born Norma Jean Jenkins on May 28, 1943 in Sevierville, Tenn.

Norma married Winston 'Dude' Cleo Meredith of Stinking Creek, Tenn. in July of 1961. Winston lost his battle to cancer in July of 1999. Together they had three sons.

Norma once again found love with Harvey Eugene Ward, who she married on May 30, 2003.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Winston 'Dude' Cleo Meredith; mother, Frances King Jenkins; father, Rex Ashley Jenkins; and sister, Christine Jackson.

Survivors include her husband, Harvey Eugene Ward; sons, Winston Cleo Meredith, Jr. and wife Teresa, Jeffrey Scott Meredith and wife Carol and Jason Ashley Meredith and wife Carolee; step-children, Garry Ward, Teena Ward and Gina Ward; grandchildren, Tiffany, Kelly, Dale, Melissa, Farrah, Matthew, Morgan, Kristan, Samantha, Craig, Jennifer, Allison, Eric, Derick and Adam; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Jordan, Keson, Kainan, Konlin, Kloe, Brylee, Colby, Brooklyn, Sydney, Alivia, Zoe and Ethan; sisters, Gail Coker and husband Roger, Teresa Jenkins, Debbie Lane and husband Perry; brother-in-law, Ronnie Jackson; and a slew of nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home has proudly served the Meredith-Ward family. You are invited to share a message of condolence at



Norma Meredith Ward, 75, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.Norma Meredith Ward was born Norma Jean Jenkins on May 28, 1943 in Sevierville, Tenn.Norma married Winston 'Dude' Cleo Meredith of Stinking Creek, Tenn. in July of 1961. Winston lost his battle to cancer in July of 1999. Together they had three sons.Norma once again found love with Harvey Eugene Ward, who she married on May 30, 2003.She was preceded in death by her husband, Winston 'Dude' Cleo Meredith; mother, Frances King Jenkins; father, Rex Ashley Jenkins; and sister, Christine Jackson.Survivors include her husband, Harvey Eugene Ward; sons, Winston Cleo Meredith, Jr. and wife Teresa, Jeffrey Scott Meredith and wife Carol and Jason Ashley Meredith and wife Carolee; step-children, Garry Ward, Teena Ward and Gina Ward; grandchildren, Tiffany, Kelly, Dale, Melissa, Farrah, Matthew, Morgan, Kristan, Samantha, Craig, Jennifer, Allison, Eric, Derick and Adam; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Jordan, Keson, Kainan, Konlin, Kloe, Brylee, Colby, Brooklyn, Sydney, Alivia, Zoe and Ethan; sisters, Gail Coker and husband Roger, Teresa Jenkins, Debbie Lane and husband Perry; brother-in-law, Ronnie Jackson; and a slew of nieces and nephews.Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.Premier Sharp Funeral Home has proudly served the Meredith-Ward family. You are invited to share a message of condolence at www.sharpfh.com Funeral Home SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS

209 ROANE STREET

Oliver Springs , TN 37840

(865) 435-7261 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close