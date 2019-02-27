Norma Ward

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family and so..."
    - Bobby & Teresa Griffith
  • "We are so sorry for your loss! "
    - Debbie Haney
  • "So sorry for your loss "
    - David&bernice Hennessee
  • "Prayers for the family,Norma was a very Sweet person"
    - James Rather
  • "I just loved Norma, she will always hold a special place in..."
    - Lisa Seeber

Norma Meredith Ward, 75, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Norma Meredith Ward was born Norma Jean Jenkins on May 28, 1943 in Sevierville, Tenn.
Norma married Winston 'Dude' Cleo Meredith of Stinking Creek, Tenn. in July of 1961. Winston lost his battle to cancer in July of 1999. Together they had three sons.
Norma once again found love with Harvey Eugene Ward, who she married on May 30, 2003.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winston 'Dude' Cleo Meredith; mother, Frances King Jenkins; father, Rex Ashley Jenkins; and sister, Christine Jackson.
Survivors include her husband, Harvey Eugene Ward; sons, Winston Cleo Meredith, Jr. and wife Teresa, Jeffrey Scott Meredith and wife Carol and Jason Ashley Meredith and wife Carolee; step-children, Garry Ward, Teena Ward and Gina Ward; grandchildren, Tiffany, Kelly, Dale, Melissa, Farrah, Matthew, Morgan, Kristan, Samantha, Craig, Jennifer, Allison, Eric, Derick and Adam; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Jordan, Keson, Kainan, Konlin, Kloe, Brylee, Colby, Brooklyn, Sydney, Alivia, Zoe and Ethan; sisters, Gail Coker and husband Roger, Teresa Jenkins, Debbie Lane and husband Perry; brother-in-law, Ronnie Jackson; and a slew of nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home has proudly served the Meredith-Ward family. You are invited to share a message of condolence at www.sharpfh.com.
logo
Funeral Home
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.