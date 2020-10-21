Olga Owens

Olga Lucille (McKinney) Owens, 87, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at her home in Coalfield.
She was born Dec. 4, 1932 in Harriman to C.H. and Dyllis McKinney. She was a graduate of Harriman High School, class of 1951. She devoted her life to her family, friends and community and was of the Baptist Faith.
Though her body had failed her in recent years, she gardened and worked in her flowerbeds when she could and kept her mind very active, as she was an avid reader, puzzle worker and loved to color with Crayola crayons.
The family moved back to the Coalfield Community in 1973 to her husband's home place where she lived until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clifton Harold McKinney and mother, Dyllis Edwards McKinney; step-mother, Grace McKinney; husband, Damon V. Owens; still-born son, Walker Clay Owens; and son-in-law, Robert (Rocky) Angel.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynnita C. Angel-Lee and husband Robert E. Lee III and Donna Owens; sons, Damon L. Owens and wife Karen and David L. Owens and wife Rebecca; brother, Orvis A. McKinney; sister, Ernell Renfro; special nephew, Mike Godsey and wife Donna; granddaughters, Christy Allred and husband Brian, Charlotte Phillips and husband Adam, Carol Porter, Casey Milliken and husband Scott and Pamela Kelly and husband Alex; grandson, Tyler Owens; great-grandchildren, Brianna and James Allred, Autumn Phillips, Clara June Porter, Chapman Porter, Miles Porter, Lorene Porter, Lanie Angel, Rylee Milliken and McKenzie Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of her favorite charities, East TN Children's Hospital.
The Shriners, East TN Kidney Foundation or Medic Regional Blood Bank.
