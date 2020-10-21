1/
Olga Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga Lucille (McKinney) Owens, 87, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at her home in Coalfield.
She was born Dec. 4, 1932 in Harriman to C.H. and Dyllis McKinney. She was a graduate of Harriman High School, class of 1951. She devoted her life to her family, friends and community and was of the Baptist Faith.
Though her body had failed her in recent years, she gardened and worked in her flowerbeds when she could and kept her mind very active, as she was an avid reader, puzzle worker and loved to color with Crayola crayons.
The family moved back to the Coalfield Community in 1973 to her husband's home place where she lived until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clifton Harold McKinney and mother, Dyllis Edwards McKinney; step-mother, Grace McKinney; husband, Damon V. Owens; still-born son, Walker Clay Owens; and son-in-law, Robert (Rocky) Angel.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynnita C. Angel-Lee and husband Robert E. Lee III and Donna Owens; sons, Damon L. Owens and wife Karen and David L. Owens and wife Rebecca; brother, Orvis A. McKinney; sister, Ernell Renfro; special nephew, Mike Godsey and wife Donna; granddaughters, Christy Allred and husband Brian, Charlotte Phillips and husband Adam, Carol Porter, Casey Milliken and husband Scott and Pamela Kelly and husband Alex; grandson, Tyler Owens; great-grandchildren, Brianna and James Allred, Autumn Phillips, Clara June Porter, Chapman Porter, Miles Porter, Lorene Porter, Lanie Angel, Rylee Milliken and McKenzie Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of her favorite charities, East TN Children's Hospital.
The Shriners, East TN Kidney Foundation or Medic Regional Blood Bank.
To leave a note for Olga's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Services
7071 Knoxville Hwy.
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-3800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved