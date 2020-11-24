Omia Gunter Voiles, 95, of Muncie, Ind., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Herbert and Elizabeth Shannon; husband and father of her children, Millard Ford Gunter and the late Elmer P. Voiles;Â infant children, Carolyn Sue and David Ray Gunter.

She is survived by her children, Wilma and husband David Watters, Millard Lee Gunter and Janice and husband Martin Snodgrass; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Viewing hours will be at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. She will be laid to rest in Human Cemetery in Sunbright. Funeral services officiated by Rev. Larry Waters and Rev. Mike Carroll.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westside United Baptist Church, 3021 West Cornbread Rd. Muncie, IN 47302.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store