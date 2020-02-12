Orval Brandenburg, 66, of Petros, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ruth Brandenburg.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna Brandenburg; daughters, Gloria Potter and Jessica (Robby) Williams; son, Orval 'Boo' Glenn Brandenburg; and five grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from noon-1 p.m. Interment followed in Petros Cemetery in Petros.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020