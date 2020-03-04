Pat E. Liles, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He loved to travel and was especially fond of family vacations. Aside from spending time with his family, Pat enjoyed going fishing. Most importantly, he loved the Lord.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ethel Liles; son, Randy Liles; six brothers; and five sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lou Liles of Harriman; son, Richard Liles and wife Teresa of Clinton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also by extended family members and special friends.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care and Premier Sharp Funeral Home for their friendship.
There are no funeral services planned.
www.sharpfh.com
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020