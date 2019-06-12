Patricia 'Pat' Cline, 67, of Wartburg, passed away, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Mae Armes.
She is survived by her father, Archie Armes; husband, Johnny Cline; daughter, Samantha and husband Justin Elliott; and two grandchildren.
The family received friends Friday, June 7, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Gary Armes officiating. A graveside service was held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Tioga Cemetery in Devonia.
Published in Morgan County News from June 12 to June 18, 2019