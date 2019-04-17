Patricia Ann Gooch, 70, of Lancing, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and Naomi Gooch.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Gooch of Lancing.
The family received friends Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4-6 p.m. The funeral service followed at 6 p.m. with Bro. Doug Tooley officiating. A graveside service was held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. CST in Spring Hill Cemetery in Walling, Tenn.
Davis Funeral Home
211 Old Mill Road
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-2011
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019