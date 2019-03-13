Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Patsy spent her life taking care of others, she was beautiful and full of life. She loved to travel, loved the beach and shopping. She loved her family and her beloved dog Stella.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Olga Miller; brothers, Jackie, Dave, Jimmy and Bert Miller; and sister, Lana Daughtry.

She is survived by her brothers, Steve and Brenda Miller and Tommy Miller; children, Elizabeth, Fontaine and Lela; grandchildren, Amanda, William, Kayln, Taylor, Jacob, Samantha and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Jamon, Ariana, Brittney, David, Jade, Dylan, Shawn, Leila, Levi and Zoe; special friends, John, Barrett, Haylie, Paul, Alisha and Nathan; also nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 7 p.m. with Pastor Greg Bennett officiating. Burial and a graveside service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens.

209 ROANE STREET

Oliver Springs , TN 37840

