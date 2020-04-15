Patsy Wright, 67, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Laura Hamby Frogg.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard Wright; son, Sam and wife Trisha Wright; daughters, Sabrina and husband John Love and Christie Hines; a host of grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
The family held visitation on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman for viewing and to sign the register. Graveside services followed at 3 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mike Winters officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020