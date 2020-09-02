Paul Randall 'Randy' Cook, 61, of Oakdale, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.
Randy was born to Robert and Rosie Cook on July 26, 1959. He went to school at Oakdale. Randy worked in the coal mines for several years early in his adult life and later different construction companies, ending his working career with Cook Stone Company. He was very kindhearted and always willing to help someone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosie Holt Cook; and brothers, George Robert Cook and Fred Edward Cook.
He is survived by three brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Ronda Cook, Earl and Mary Cook and Buford and Pam Cook; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Clark, Margie Clark, Sandy and Alvin Jr. Helton, Glenda and David Condrone and Jeannie and Jeffrey Wittibslager; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends met at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale with Bro. Mike Helton and Bro. Brian Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that an act of kindness be passed along to honor Randy's kind heart and generous spirit.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, has been honored to serve the Cook family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com
