1/
Paul Cook
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Randall 'Randy' Cook, 61, of Oakdale, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.
Randy was born to Robert and Rosie Cook on July 26, 1959. He went to school at Oakdale. Randy worked in the coal mines for several years early in his adult life and later different construction companies, ending his working career with Cook Stone Company. He was very kindhearted and always willing to help someone in need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosie Holt Cook; and brothers, George Robert Cook and Fred Edward Cook.
He is survived by three brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Ronda Cook, Earl and Mary Cook and Buford and Pam Cook; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Clark, Margie Clark, Sandy and Alvin Jr. Helton, Glenda and David Condrone and Jeannie and Jeffrey Wittibslager; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends met at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale with Bro. Mike Helton and Bro. Brian Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that an act of kindness be passed along to honor Randy's kind heart and generous spirit.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, has been honored to serve the Cook family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved