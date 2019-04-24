Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home Inc 7905 Morgan Co Hwy Sunbright , TN 37872 (423)-628-2888 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home and Cremation Center Funeral service 5:00 PM Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home and Cremation Center Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Schubert Funeral Home Sunbright , TN View Map Graveside service 2:30 PM Sunbright Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Paul was born in Morgan County, Tenn. on July 18, 1937 to the late Joe Edward Freels and the late Lucy Elizabeth Human Freels. In 1969, Paul and his wife Helen moved to Hendersonville and immediately became involved in the community. He coached football for the Rams and over saw the baseball league with the Hendersonville Civitan Club for many years. Paul served 37 years as a Sumner County Commissioner, which he was very proud of. He worked for many years as the Building Commissioner for Sumner County, retiring in 1996. After his retirement, Paul enjoyed farming and raising cows on his land.

Paul was of the Baptist faith and attended Long Hollow Baptist Church. He was loved and adored by everyone who knew him and will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his siblings, J.L., Charles, R.D., Dudley, Joe, Betty, H.M. and Frank, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Helen LaRue Freels; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. from the Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home and Cremation Center. A second visitation will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. EST at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. EST in Sunbright Cemetery with Frank Freels, Jr., Joe Freels, Mike Freels, Jeff LaRue, Trent LaRue and Dean LaRue serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Sumner County or Long Hollow Baptist Church Children's Ministry. Arrangements Entrusted To: Alexander Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 584 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, Tenn. 615-502-0011, Obituary Line: 615-502-0555



