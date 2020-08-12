Paul B. Mayo 'Pal', 86, of Lenoir city, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home.
Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oakdale and of the Tennessee State Trooper Academy. He loved nature, the Grand Ole Opry and was a tremendous fan of old country music. Paul was a devoted Father, grandfather and great-grandfather. After retiring from the government, Paul worked at Anderson News in Knoxville and at Dollywood.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Corene Mayo; and son, Jeffery Mayo.
Paul is survived by his sons, Alan M. Mayo (Laura) of Fairfax, Va., Kenneth W. Mayo (Norma) of Linden, Va. and Gregory Dean Mayo (Carlena) of Oakdale; grandchildren, McKenzie Mayo of Falls Church, Va., Shawn Mayo (Katlyn) of Cookeville, Paul Mayo of College Park, Maryville, Samantha Jo Mayo of Fairfax Va. and Caroline and Carter Mayo of Oakdale; and great-grandchildren, Weston and Austin Mayo of Cookeville.
The family received friends Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 from noon-2 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. A Memorial Service followed at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mike Winters and Rev. Bill Young officiating. Burial will be in Roane Memorial Gardens at a later date with Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Oakdale, P.O. Box 160, Oakdale, TN 37829.
