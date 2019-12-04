Paul Reynolds, 76, of Coalfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Malcom Reynolds; mother, Lois Webster Hallcox Reynolds; son, Mike Truitt; firs wife, Janie Lucas Reynolds; second wife, Debbie Knight Reynolds; and step-son, Mike Truitt.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula (Jerry) Kesterson, Shawn (Bill) Scarbrough, Tiffany (Kendall) Webb and Diane (Calvin) Kennon; sons, Ervin (Renee) Truitt, Shane Ellis and Shannon (Amanda) Ellis; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-noon. The funeral service began at noon. Interment followed in Davis Cemetery in Coalfield with full military honors with American Legion Post #149.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019