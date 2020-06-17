Paul Elfie Swenson, son of the late, Pearl and Elfie Swenson born June 11, 1936 in Kingston, New York departed his life June 11, 2020 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tenn. And now will sleep restfully.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and brother, Robert.He leaves behind two daughters, Donna and Diana; special friend, Robin; one sister, Elaine (Henry); two brothers, David (Marie) and Jerry (Edna); and a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.Paul retired a decorated veteran of 30 years who served his country with pride and distinction. He served in both U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. Served three nine-month tours in Vietnam while in the Navy. A favorite pastime was listening to his bluegrass music, enjoying especially the bluegrass gospel.Paul's wishes were to be cremated.Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul Elfie Swenson.