Pauline Coleman, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville.
She is survived by her parents, Earl and Mildred Swafford; husband, Charles Coleman, Jr.; children, Dawn Madena Rueff and Charles Everett Coleman III; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 and Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 from the hours of noon-1 p.m. each day at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg.ÊThe funeral service began each day at 1 p.m.ÊInterment followed the service on Tuesday in Roane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019